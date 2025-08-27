Edinburg CISD discusses safety measures for new school year

Edinburg CISD is rolling out new safety measures for the new school year.

The measures include several safety protocols such as metal detectors, clear backpacks and a cell phone ban.

The district’s police department also has a total of 90 police officers. They are the first in the state to have armed officers at their elementary campuses.

All 44 Edinburg CISD schools have now door buzzer systems, security cameras and police officers on site.

“We've fortified our campuses with gates, cameras, with a system to where you can't just walk in. You need to be buzzed in,” Edinburg CISD superintendent Mario Salinas said. “And not only that, you need to submit your identification so we can run it through a computer system.”

Officials said metal detectors will be installed at their campuses soon, and staff will get additional safety trainings on how they're used.

Clear backpacks for students are also mandatory this year.

This summer, the district hosted a statewide police summit at Edinburg High School where more than 300 officers took part in the school safety training.

READ MORE: Hundreds of police officers taking part in school safety training in Edinburg

Edinburg CISD is also enforcing a new Texas law that bans the use of phones and smartwatches in schools.

Watch the video above for the full story,