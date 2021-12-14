Edinburg CISD sees more parents getting vaccine during clinics

Edinburg CISD is still seeing a significant demand for the first, second, and booster dose of the vaccine.

It’s been over a month since the vaccine was approved for ages five to 11, so many children were recently due for their second dose—but the school district says those aren’t the only doses people were coming in for.

“Today I’m also going for my third one and well I was just waiting for the right time to get the vaccines for them,” said Eunice Ponce, a mother of three kids ages five through 11.

Edinburg CISD Director of Health Services Diana Davila says she’s seen more people coming into the clinics for their first dose.

"I think that a lot more people are listening now and taking that advice to get this vaccine because it really does work," Davila said.

Monday was the last day of the district’s traveling clinic, but Davila says if there was still high demand for the vaccine after the holiday break, they would consider doing another one.