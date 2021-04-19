Edinburg CISD to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will host a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at 1800 South Stadium Drive.

According to a news release from the district, the event is only for individuals who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 24.

Officials ask that individuals who plan to attend the event bring their COVID-19 vaccination card for a second dose.

The mass vaccination event is a joint effort between the Edinburg CISD, the city of Edinburg, and the Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center. Staff from all three entities will administer 2,250 vaccines.