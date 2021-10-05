Edinburg CISD vaccine clinics are open to the public this week

Edinburg CISD will hold several vaccine clinics this week — and they're open to the public.

The clinics will take place at different Edinburg high school campuses.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available from 4 to 7 p.m.

Booster shots will be available for those who qualify, including frontline school staff, nurses, healthcare personnel, anyone over 65 and people under 50 with underlying health conditions.

Tuesday's clinic is taking place at the Edinburg High School Performing Arts Center.

On Wednesday, the clinic will take place at the Edinburg North High School Performing Arts Center.

On Thursday, the clinic will be at the Economedes High School PAC.