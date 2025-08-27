Edinburg detention pond project behind schedule

A major drainage project in Edinburg is weeks behind schedule, leaving large holes in the street that has residents worried.

The drainage project along Ebony Lane between Closner and Veterans boulevards has hit major delays because of the utility lines underneath the street.

Argelia Guadarrama said that in July, she received a flyer from the city of Edinburg that said the project would be completed on Aug. 15, 2025.

“It's not an easy thing, but my concern is how many delays and what if we get a storm,” Guadarrama said.

Channel 5 News was there when the city broke ground on the Doolittle Detention Pond Project in February 2024.

The project is being paid for by a more than $3 million bond approved by voters in 2018.

The project aims to improve drainage along Freddy Gonzalez Drive between Closner and Veterans boulevards, and installing new pipes under Ebony Lane is part of it.

City crews began installing the pipes in December 2024.

Aug. 15 was the estimated completion for paving of the project.

Edinburg City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said the delays were caused by surprises that crews found on Ebony Lane on 13th and 16th avenues.

“We bumped into water lines, sewer lines, service lines, gas lines and irrigation lines,” Hinojosa said.

According to Hinojosa, the utility lines weren't labeled anywhere, and crews found them while digging on Ebony Lane.

The last portion of the entire project includes the detention pond on the corner of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Veterans Boulevard that should be completed by October 2025.

The city said Ebony Lane should be fully repaved by early September.

Watch the video above for the full story.