Edinburg hosts Halloween Fall Festival

47 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, October 27 2023 Oct 27, 2023 October 27, 2023 10:30 PM October 27, 2023 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

One of the celebrations kicking off the Halloween weekend was the fall festival in Edinburg.

The city of Edinburg’s 24th annual Halloween Fall Festival was held Thursday at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

The event featured food vendors, truck-or-treating, a petting zoo, dancing and a costume contest.

