Edinburg hosts Halloween Fall Festival
One of the celebrations kicking off the Halloween weekend was the fall festival in Edinburg.
The city of Edinburg’s 24th annual Halloween Fall Festival was held Thursday at the Edinburg Municipal Park.
The event featured food vendors, truck-or-treating, a petting zoo, dancing and a costume contest.
Check out more Halloween related events happening this weekend.
