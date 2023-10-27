LIST: Halloween activities in the Rio Grande Valley
With Halloween just around the corner, Channel 5 News is rounding up the events the Rio Grande Valley has to offer.
Send more events to news@krgv.com or rudy@krgv.com.
CAMERON COUNTY
Brownsville
Brownsville PD Spooktacular Halloween bash
Friday, Oct. 27 starting at 7 p.m.
Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.
Food, games, costume contest, trick or treat
Thursday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Southern Careers Institute's Brownsville Branch Campus, located at 935 North Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78520
Trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, raffles, games and more. Costumes are welcome!
This event is free and open to the public.
Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gladys Porter Zoo
Carnival style games, trick or treating and more
Pre-sale tickets for $5
TXS DPS Brownsville
Monday, October 30, 2023
2901 Paredes Line Rd.
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Costumes encouraged
Trunk or Treat at the Alphabet Playhouse Day Care
Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
2349 E. Price Road
Family friendly event with food, costume contests and more
Oktoberfest 2023
1848 BBQ, located at 5 Avalon Dr.
Doors open at 3 p.m., celebrations start at 5 p.m.
German draft beer, food, music, fun and dance!
Tickets available online.
Harlingen
Trick Or Treat Halloween Event
Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops, 101 Bass Pro Drive
Trails of Treats City of Harlingen
Tuesday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.
Candy giveaway, costume contest, haunted house
HIDALGO COUNTY
Edinburg
Spooktacular Saturday
Edinburg World Birding Center, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
$2 admission per person
Candy stations, costume contest, photo opps, activities
South Texas Health System Children’s hospital fall festival
STHS Children's hospital main parking lot at 1102 W. Trenton Rd.
Friday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Carnival rides, interactive games, food trucks, trick-or-treating.
Trunk or Treat @ 956 Cheer & Dance Productions
100 S. Mon Mack Road
Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Candy, face painting, games, food, costume contest and more
Hidalgo
City of Hidalgo Halloween Nights of Terror
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 1st St. and Gardenia St. Hidalgo
Candy Giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. First come, first served while supplies last
McAllen
McAllen Public Library Trick-or-Treat Trail
4001 N. 23rd St.
Tuesday, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Trick-or-treat throughout the entire facility
Elsa
City of Elsa Halloween Festival
The Garden at Pacific Trails
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Haunted house, hayrides, moon jump, pumpkin patch and more.
Pre-sale tickets available at Elsa City Hall for $5. Day of tickets will be $8.
La Joya
City of La Joya Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, Oct 31 at 6 p.m.
La Joya City Hall
Candy giveaway and fall photos
Pharr
PSJA ISD Trunk or Treat Bash
PSJA Stadium (North Parking Lot) at 703 E. Sam Houston Blvd.
Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Games, costume contest, free candy
Pharr Police Department Trunk or Treat
1900 S Cage. Blvd.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dress up in your best costumes as Pharr police officers hand out candy to the community!
Mercedes
Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets' Halloween Bash
Exterior food court at 5001 E. Expressway 83
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music, family-friendly activities, complimentary snow cones, a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth.
Terror on Texas Avenue
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds at 1000 North Texas Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 29. Gates open at 4 p.m.
Admission on Thursday and Sunday is free. Friday and Saturday admissions are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Costume contest, carnival, haunted house, pumpkin patch, shopping boo-tique and more.
Donna
Halloween Bash at Donna's Corn Maze
807 N. Valley View Rd.
Sunday, Oct 29th from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wear your costume and get 50% off admission
Vendor market, pumpkin patch, bar and grill