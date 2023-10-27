LIST: Halloween activities in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

With Halloween just around the corner, Channel 5 News is rounding up the events the Rio Grande Valley has to offer.

Send more events to news@krgv.com or rudy@krgv.com.

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville

Brownsville PD Spooktacular Halloween bash

Friday, Oct. 27 starting at 7 p.m.

Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

Food, games, costume contest, trick or treat

Spooktacular Fall Festival

Thursday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southern Careers Institute's Brownsville Branch Campus, located at 935 North Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78520

Trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, raffles, games and more. Costumes are welcome!

This event is free and open to the public.

Boo at the Zoo

Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gladys Porter Zoo

Carnival style games, trick or treating and more

Pre-sale tickets for $5

Trunk or Treat Event

TXS DPS Brownsville

Monday, October 30, 2023

2901 Paredes Line Rd.

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Costumes encouraged

Trunk or Treat at the Alphabet Playhouse Day Care

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

2349 E. Price Road

Family friendly event with food, costume contests and more

Oktoberfest 2023

1848 BBQ, located at 5 Avalon Dr.

Doors open at 3 p.m., celebrations start at 5 p.m.

German draft beer, food, music, fun and dance!

Tickets available online.

Harlingen

Trick Or Treat Halloween Event

Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops, 101 Bass Pro Drive

Trails of Treats City of Harlingen

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.

Candy giveaway, costume contest, haunted house

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg

Spooktacular Saturday

Edinburg World Birding Center, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$2 admission per person

Candy stations, costume contest, photo opps, activities

South Texas Health System Children’s hospital fall festival

STHS Children's hospital main parking lot at 1102 W. Trenton Rd.

Friday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival rides, interactive games, food trucks, trick-or-treating.

Trunk or Treat @ 956 Cheer & Dance Productions

100 S. Mon Mack Road

Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Candy, face painting, games, food, costume contest and more

Hidalgo

City of Hidalgo Halloween Nights of Terror

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 1st St. and Gardenia St. Hidalgo

Candy Giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. First come, first served while supplies last

McAllen

McAllen Public Library Trick-or-Treat Trail

4001 N. 23rd St.

Tuesday, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat throughout the entire facility

Elsa

City of Elsa Halloween Festival

The Garden at Pacific Trails

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Haunted house, hayrides, moon jump, pumpkin patch and more.

Pre-sale tickets available at Elsa City Hall for $5. Day of tickets will be $8.

La Joya

City of La Joya Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, Oct 31 at 6 p.m.

La Joya City Hall

Candy giveaway and fall photos

Pharr

PSJA ISD Trunk or Treat Bash

PSJA Stadium (North Parking Lot) at 703 E. Sam Houston Blvd.

Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Games, costume contest, free candy

Pharr Police Department Trunk or Treat

1900 S Cage. Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dress up in your best costumes as Pharr police officers hand out candy to the community!

Mercedes

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets' Halloween Bash

Exterior food court at 5001 E. Expressway 83

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music, family-friendly activities, complimentary snow cones, a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth.

Terror on Texas Avenue

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds at 1000 North Texas Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 29. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Admission on Thursday and Sunday is free. Friday and Saturday admissions are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Costume contest, carnival, haunted house, pumpkin patch, shopping boo-tique and more.

Donna

Halloween Bash at Donna's Corn Maze

807 N. Valley View Rd.

Sunday, Oct 29th from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wear your costume and get 50% off admission

Vendor market, pumpkin patch, bar and grill



