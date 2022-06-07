Edinburg man gets life without parole for 2018 double homicide

Gabriel Keith Escalante. Photo credit: Hidalgo County.

An Edinburg man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty Friday in the 2018 murders of a mother and her son.

Gabriel Keith Escalante’s sentencing comes without the possibility of parole, according to a Hidalgo County news release.

RELATED: 2 Charged in Edinburg Murder Investigation

Escalante received his sentence Monday after a jury found him guilty of capital murder of multiple persons, murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The 43-year-old Edinburg man was arrested alongside his girlfriend Irene Navejar following the “grisly” April 2018 double murder of 52-year Alejandro Salinas Sr. and his mother, 73-year-old Olivia Salinas.

Edinburg police say Alejandro was brutally beaten and Olivia was choked to death. Their bodies were so badly decomposed that it took them some time to identify them, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, the two suspects went back to the home and cleaned the scene with water and Clorox. They provided a written and verbal confession to police following their arrest.

According to the Hidalgo County news release, Escalante was found in possession of the victims’ vehicles and personal belongings, which he was selling.

Navejar’s case remains pending, the news release stated. Navejar has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 11.