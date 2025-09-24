Edinburg mom makes goodie baskets for UTRGV Vaqueros football players

When a child leaves home, every mother hopes someone somewhere will look out for them.

At least that's what Edinburg mom Selena Ramirez says.

Ramirez made goodie baskets for two UTRGV Vaqueros football players from out of town who moved in into the same apartment complex she lives in. Ramirez’s doorbell camera caught the moment she and her children delivered the goodie baskets that contained snacks, drinks and handwritten notes.

“I know it can be very difficult when you're from out of town,” Ramirez said.

The goodie baskets were delivered to Wes Thompson from the Houston area, and Abram Nichols from Alabama.

“It drives you to do better, and it makes you realize you got people around you that are supporting you,” Nichols said. “They're pouring into you so it’d kinda be doing them wrong if you don’t give them your all'

The players shared the moment with their parents — mothers miles away who now have peace of mind, knowing strangers have become family.

“I did in fact get text messages from the mothers,” Ramirez said.

Thompson said he FaceTimed his mother as soon as he received the goodie baskets.

“She thought that was very sweet, especially because she's 18 hours away, so she can't really do that stuff,” Thompson said. “So that meant a lot to her. It meant a lot to me, too."

Ramirez posted her doorbell camera video of the interaction on TikTok. It’s since received over 25,000 views and thousands of likes.

Watch the video above for the full story.