Edinburg North student pleads guilty to bringing a gun to school

KRGV file photo

An Edinburg CISD student pleaded guilty Friday to bringing a gun to his school, federal court records show.

Kinzey Jay Lira was arrested on May 6 after authorities found a Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine inside his backpack while at Edinburg North High School, according to previous reports.

In a news conference following Lira's initial arraignment, Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. told Channel 5 News that Lira did not make any threats. Lira told police he had no intentions to hurt anyone, and said he was just using the gun for his own protection, Perez said.

Perez added that federal authorities were contacted after Edinburg CISD police officers saw that the gun had been modified.

Lira remains out on bond pending his sentence, which is set for Nov. 18, 2025. He faces up to five years in federal prison.