Edinburg PD search for missing man and woman

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for 72-years old Frutoso Posada Jr. and his stepdaughter, 42-year-old Maria Chapa.

On March 7 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Edinburg PD responded to the 3800 block of Hawthorn Avenue in Edinburg in reference to a welfare concern.

Posada’s sister told investigators she last saw her brother and her niece three weeks prior at her home in McAllen.

Since then she has not heard from her brother and has been unable to reach him.

She said fears for their safety being that Chapa is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair and Posada Jr. has medical issues.

The woman told detectives she believes the two many have recently moved to the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo area.

Posada Jr. drives a white colored 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate: KNC-2210.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Edinburg PD ta (956) 289-7700.