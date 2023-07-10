Edinburg police identify victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched to west Cano Street and 10th Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a semitruck was traveling southbound when 55-year-old Troy Hack was crossing the street, according to a news release.

Hack was struck by the semitruck. The driver of the truck stopped to render aid and remained on scene. Bystanders nearby also rendered aid until police and medical services arrived, according to the release.

Authorities say it remains unclear if Hack was within a designated crosswalk and "there were no indications of intoxication involved in the incident", according to the release.

Hack was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.