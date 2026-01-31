Driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville

Photo by mgnonline.com

A driver was arrested following a hit-and-run involving a 70-year-old male bicyclist in Brownsville.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday near Highway 100 and southbound Frontage Road.

Responding crews found the bicyclist and provided medical care. He was then transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries, according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez.

Martinez said the driver was later located and arrested on Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, just west of FM 1847.

The crash remains under investigation.