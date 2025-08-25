Edinburg police officers welcome son of late police investigator during his first day of school

The son of a fallen Edinburg police investigator started his senior year on Monday with the help of Edinburg police officers.

Edinburg police officers, including Police Chief Jaime Ayala, surprised John Ryan at his school by lining the entryway of PSJA North to welcome him.

Rayn is the son of John Olivarez, who died on Aug. 11 following a battle with lymphoma. He was 49.

Hugs and handshakes were exchanged on Monday, and Ryan was also given a goodie basket.

Ayala said the department wanted Ryan to know he's not alone.

"We're a family, so [the officers] wanted to come out and be here and be present for Ryan's first day of his senior year here at PSJA in place of John — who will never be replaced" Ayala said. "We’re here to stand with him to make sure Ryan knows he’s supported during his last year of school."

Olivarez spent 23 years serving the department. He was also a veteran.