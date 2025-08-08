Edinburg police search for suspect that left one person in critical condition following shooting

Edinburg police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot an individual in the chest, leaving them in critical condition.

According to a news release, 36-year-old Matthew Fraustro was shot following a dispute with the shooter over property.

The shooting occurred on Thursday at around 8:48 p.m. at the 3300 block of Colt Lane, according to the news release. Responding officers were flagged down by a "concerned citizen" who reported hearing shots and seeing a blue SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The news release said while officers were checking the scene, they located a blood trail near a carport. A short while later, an individual approached and informed officers that his friend had been shot and taken to DHR Health.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect are known to each other, and the suspect fled the scene prior to officer's arrival. The search for the shooter is ongoing, according to the news release.

The news release said a search warrant was executed at the apartment, which resulted in the discovery of various narcotics and one man being arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.