Edinburg road reopens after vehicle crashes into power pole
A major vehicle accident is caused a road closure near Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the area of Richardson and Cesar Chavez roads after a vehicle struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.
The power pole then struck another vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking the lead at the scene.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
