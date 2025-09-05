Elsa Police Department launches new cadet program

Teens and young adults hoping to be a police officer one day can now sign up for the Elsa Police Department's new cadet program.

Four years of dedication and Edcouch-Elsa High School senior Jaiden Perez is eager to help people.

"There's different scenarios in the first responders, you don't know what you're going to deal with," Perez said.

Perez has been in the first responder program since her freshman year, learning what it's like to be a police officer and firefighter.

"I was, I think, maybe in 6th grade and I would watch YouTube videos," Perez said.

Being a crime scene investigator is what really sparked her interest. Watching how fingerprints were dusted and how photos were taken at a crime scene.

"This shows a want and a desire to serve," Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said.

Those are the qualities that McGinnis is looking for.

The department is looking for teens and young adults between 13 and 20 years old to join their new cadet program.

"We're going to teach them actual law enforcement policies, procedures, protocols, training at the same training that police officers get," McGinnis said.

The cadet program will also offer physical fitness training. Prospective applicants must meet several requirements and will also need to pay dues and uniform costs.

The police chief says the program is a great way to get hands-on training.

A parent and cadet informational meeting is scheduled for September 18 at 6 p.m. at Elsa City Hall.

