Elsa police investigate fatal accident

Elsa police are currently investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of FM 107 and Mile 6 Road.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and details are limited. The Elsa Police Department is committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident," the department said in a statement.

Elsa police are urging anyone with any information to call 956-262-4721.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.