Elsa teen charged with sexual assault of a child

A teen was arrested after a woman reported that her 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Alex Garza, 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman reported the assault on Friday, Sept. 12.

Garza was located by investigators at a relative’s residence in Edinburg and taken into custody. According to police, Garza is in custody on a $400,000 bond.