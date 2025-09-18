Elsa teen charged with sexual assault of a child
A teen was arrested after a woman reported that her 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted, according to the Elsa Police Department.
Alex Garza, 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, police said on Thursday.
According to police, the woman reported the assault on Friday, Sept. 12.
Garza was located by investigators at a relative’s residence in Edinburg and taken into custody. According to police, Garza is in custody on a $400,000 bond.
