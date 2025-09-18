x

Elsa teen charged with sexual assault of a child

Elsa teen charged with sexual assault of a child
3 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, September 18 2025 Sep 18, 2025 September 18, 2025 5:05 PM September 18, 2025 in News - Local

A teen was arrested after a woman reported that her 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted, according to the Elsa Police Department. 

Alex Garza, 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman reported the assault on Friday, Sept. 12.

Garza was located by investigators at a relative’s residence in Edinburg and taken into custody. According to police, Garza is in custody on a $400,000 bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days