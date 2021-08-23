Employers could mandate Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following full FDA approval

Less than a day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of Pfizer BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, some federal agencies like the military are now mandating the shot.

With full FDA approval, governmental agencies, businesses, and school districts could mandate the vaccine for employees and others.

While employers determine if they'll make the vaccine mandatory, business development agencies like the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce are getting ready to help them navigate the new territory.

