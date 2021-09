Engineers propose permanent pumps, detention ponds to fix flooding issues in Cameron County

Early voting is just a month away and residents in Santa Rosa and La Feria could choose on a possible solution to years of flooding.

An information session was held at the Santa Rosa Community Center on Monday, where local residents were able to listen to engineers on the proposed Drainage District No. 6

For three consecutive years, residents in the area have faced flooding that's affected their homes and livelihoods.

Engineers talked about three main changes if voters approve the creation of the district on Nov. 2:

· Permanently installed pumps at the levee to pump water out of flood-prone areas

· Existing ditches will be widened and cleaned

· Creation of detention ponds

Cameron County does not have a single drainage district like Hidalgo County, leaving far western Cameron County prone to flooding.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz is running for re-election. His opponent, Juan "JV" Garcia, says there shouldn't be another drainage district, adding that the county should be held accountable for flooding problems.

"Why don't we invest that money into a force of maintenance crews to begin attacking this without the drainage district,” Garcia said.

Local voters in Santa Rosa and La Feria will be able to decide if they want a drainage district to be created in their area.

Elections are Nov. 2. Early voting starts Oct. 18.

