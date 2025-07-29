x

Evento por el regreso a clases en la Plaza Mall de McAllen

3 hours 54 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, July 29 2025 Jul 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 11:30 AM July 29, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La Plaza Mall de McAllen invita a la comunidad a participar de un evento por el regreso a clases.

Ubicación: 2200 S 10th St, McAllen. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

