'Everything was lost:' Brownsville woman loses home while celebrating her birthday

Pieces from what use to be a home are now scattered on the ground in a Brownsville neighborhood.

“Memories, my photos, everything, everything was lost,” Guadalupe Manzano said.

Manzano tried fighting back tears on Monday after coming back to her home on the 500 block of Avienda del Sol in Brownsville. A fire destroyed her home on Sunday evening.

“My husband's ashes, I didn't find them either,” Manzano said.

Manzano and her husband raised their children and lived in the home for 40 years. She was out celebrating her birthday on Sunday with her family when she said she got the call that her home was on fire.

The American Red Cross is stepping in to help.

The Brownsville Fire Department said two homes in the area were also lost after the fire spread to them. The American Red Cross is also helping the families affected there.

Manzano said she's still mourning the loss of her husband, who died just last year. She said she knows even if she can't find his ashes, he's at peace.

“He wanted to stay here, and he’s staying here,” Manzano said.

Manzano and her daughter are staying with other relatives until they figure out their next steps. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

