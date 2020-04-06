x

Expert: More people wearing masks will make effort to slow spread of virus more effective

Saturday, April 04 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

WESLACO – The need for more personal protective equipment (PPE) is being felt worldwide.

In times of need, communities in the Rio Grande Valley often come together. It’s no different during the coronavirus pandemic. People heard about a PPE shortage and got to work making handmade face masks.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple for the medical personnel face-to-face with the virus.

Wesley Robinson with South Texas Health Systems says the coronavirus spread through droplets, essentially microscopic spit; so small, non-medical grade gear homemade and donated won’t be enough.

