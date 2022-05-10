Experts say abortion bill faces major challenges

Senate Democrats are pushing a vote Wednesday on a federal law to make abortion legal nationwide.

This comes ahead of an official Supreme Court decision, which is expected to return the case to the states.

Republican Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell is against the proposed bill.

"A bill that would effectively legalize abortion on demand through all nine months," McConnel said. "Their bill is written to protect abortionists, rather than mothers. It would attack Americans' conscience rights and religious freedoms."

At this point, the bill is also not expected to pass.

Channel 5's Santiago Caicedo has the report with local reactions.

Watch the video above for the full story.