Experts urge vaccinations after increase of respiratory virus in children

Valley doctors continue to be on high alert as they see more patients with respiratory illnesses — they are reporting more children are also dealing with fevers and cough.

Ashley Garza's two-year-old is recovering after getting sick with the respiratory virus.

"He was stuck at home sick for two weeks," Garza said.

"Definitely, there has been an increase in the numbers of hospitalizations in severe respiratory illness," Infectious Disease Specialist at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado said.

Maldonado says other area doctors are still seeing more kids with respiratory infections, like RSV and the flu.

The latest state numbers show that Texas hospitals have been seeing flu cases go up.

Experts say during the pandemic, more people were wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

Now that those COVID-19 related restrictions have relaxed, more people are getting sick.

"But, we do know that the rates are going up," Regional Medical Director at Texas Department State Health Services Dr. Emilie Prot said. "So we want to make sure people know."

Experts add that we learned a lot during the pandemic and how to handle these types of situations.

That's why they recommend that people take advantage of vaccines against the flu and COVID, and if you feel sick, to wear a mask and to wash your hands — especially during family gatherings.