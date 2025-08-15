x

Extra Valley law enforcement on roads as part of TXDOT's Drive Sober campaign

Friday, August 15 2025

Rio Grande Valley law enforcement are sending a message to drivers who plan on drinking, don't!

Law enforcement are going to have extra manpower on the roads Friday looking for drunk drivers. Residents are asked to be extra cautious due to rainfall.

"If you choose to drink and drive, we will pull you over and arrest you," McAllen Police Department Sgt. John Saenz said.

The crackdown on drunk drivers is part of the Texas Department of Transportation statewide Drive Sober Campaign ahead of Labor Day.

Last year, the TXDOT Pharr District reported 24 alcohol-related crashes during the Labor Day holiday. One was deadly and four resulted in serious injuries.

The campaign runs through September 1.

