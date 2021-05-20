Face masks no longer required at most City of McAllen facilities

Credit: MGN Online

As a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued on Tuesday, face masks will no longer be required to be worn by the public, and most employees inside City of McAllen facilities being at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

According to a news release from the city, face masks will no longer be required at the following facilities:

• McAllen City Hall

McAllen City Hall • McAllen Public Library

McAllen Public Library • McAllen Development Center

McAllen Development Center • McAllen Police Department

McAllen Police Department • Municipal Court

Municipal Court • McAllen Public Works Recycling Center

McAllen Public Works Recycling Center • Lark

Lark • Las Palmas and Palmview Community Center

Las Palmas and Palmview Community Center • Palm View Golf Course

Palm View Golf Course • McAllen Convention Center

McAllen Convention Center • McAllen Performing Arts Center

Face masks are still required in and on airport facilities, commercial aircraft flights, and various modes of surface transportations, including buses on all forms of public transit through September 13.

Related Coverage: Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masks

Local reactions to Gov. Abbott's executive order banning mask mandate