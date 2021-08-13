Face masks will be required in all Mission CISD facilities

Photo credit: MGN Online

In response to a Friday mask mandate for county schools issued by the Hidalgo County health authority, the Mission school district announced they will be requiring the use of face masks by all students, employees, and visitors on all district facilities.

The district previously announced they would be requiring masks on school buses.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our county officials in giving us this added tool in protecting our students and employees,” Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez said in a statement. “The use of masks is proven to help control the spread of COVID-19, and this is especially important to all of our families with students who are not old enough to get vaccinated yet.”

The mask requirement is one of many safety measures the district will implement to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

• The use of the highest level of HVAC filters in buildings and schools

The district will also continue to notify parents if their child was in close contact with a person confirmed with COVID-19, the district said in the news release.