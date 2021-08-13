Hidalgo County health authority issues mask mandate for area schools

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez on Friday issued an order that students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status.

Any Hidalgo County school district may opt out of the mandate if the school board votes to do so, the county said.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect for nine weeks.

There are several exceptions to the order, including anyone under the age two, anyone who is consuming drinks or food, anyone exercising outdoors and anyone with medical conditions, according to a news release.

The order also recommends social distancing of at least three feet between students in the classroom.

“I have said consistently that my actions regarding this pandemic will be based in science so I commend Dr. Melendez for his recommendation aimed at keeping our school children safe,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said in a statement. “We are seeing dramatic increases in the number of pediatric patients being admitted into our hospitals because of this disease and I support every effort to keep our children safe.”

Officials say the mandate will remain in effect unless a district's school board votes to opt out of the mandate.

This comes as in-class instruction for most Hidalgo County schools is set to begin next week.

Several school districts in the county have already issued a mask mandate, including PSJA ISD, La Joya ISD and Edinburg CISD.

Ten percent of Hidalgo County's COVID-19 hospital population is made up of pediatric patients under the age of 19, according to the news release.

