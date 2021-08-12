Hidalgo ISD to file temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott

During an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Hidalgo Independent School District school board voted unanimously to move forward with filing a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott.

Superintendent Xavier Salinas says with coronavirus cases rising, Thursday's session was needed.

READ ALSO: Hidalgo County judge meets with superintendents to discuss mask mandate issue

“We’re going to hold steady and fast and let the governor know let’s make the right decision for boys and girl’s," Salinas said. "Lives matter at Hidalgo ISD. It would be a sad sad day that one of our kids here in South Texas passes away due to COVID caught at school.”

The board's hope is that school districts will be allowed to make decisions about masks without repercussions.

According to Salinas, he and other board members were elected to make decisions about the safety of their communities children and that’s exactly what is being done.

Classes at Hidalgo ISD begin in 14 days.

The governor has threatened to file suit against school districts, so the district is hoping to get the TRO in place before hand.

Late Wednesday night, La Joya ISD voted to temporarily mandate masks for employees and students. The district also announced plans to file a lawsuit against the state.

Brownsville ISD and Edinburg CISD will also hold emergency meetings on Thursday to discuss legal action against the governor.

RELATED COVERAGE: