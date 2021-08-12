Hidalgo ISD to file temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott
During an emergency meeting Thursday morning, the Hidalgo Independent School District school board voted unanimously to move forward with filing a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott.
Superintendent Xavier Salinas says with coronavirus cases rising, Thursday's session was needed.
The board's hope is that school districts will be allowed to make decisions about masks without repercussions.
According to Salinas, he and other board members were elected to make decisions about the safety of their communities children and that’s exactly what is being done.
Late Wednesday night, La Joya ISD voted to temporarily mandate masks for employees and students. The district also announced plans to file a lawsuit against the state.
Brownsville ISD and Edinburg CISD will also hold emergency meetings on Thursday to discuss legal action against the governor.
