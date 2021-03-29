Fake Job Offers Circulating Via Email with Holidays Around the Corner

DONNA – The Better Business Bureau says fraudulent job offers are common during the holidays because a lot of people are looking for part-time jobs.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS recently received an email with the subject “employment outreach”. It explained a group called the Texas University Employment Outreach found an offer for personal assistant/errands for $400 a week.

Donna resident Luis Saenz, who is unemployed, says there are times he might take offers, similar to the email we received, seriously.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey replied to the email and spoke with Sandra Morin of the Better Business Bureau about the response.

"When I googled that name, I didn't find any information whatsoever on our files. I even checked the national database and no records matched,” she says.

