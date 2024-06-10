x

False alarms reported at two Valley hospitals

False alarms reported at two Valley hospitals
2 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 6:40 PM June 10, 2024 in News - Local

Two Rio Grande Valley hospitals were put on lockdown due to a false alarm.

The false alarms were reported at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and Harlingen Medical Center; both are operated by Prime Healthcare.

News tips came in of police activity at both locations.

Prime Healthcare said the alert the hospitals received was intended to be a test message at a California facility. They say there was no danger to staff and patients.

Weslaco and Harlingen police both confirmed there is not an active threat.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days