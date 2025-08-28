FBI conducts 'court-authorized activity' at McAllen home

FBI agents were spotted conducting an investigation at a home in McAllen Thursday morning.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as federal agents conducted the activity at the 300 block of East Vine Avenue. One individual was removed from the home on a stretcher.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI, and a spokesperson confirmed federal agents were at the location "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity."

"At the conclusion of the law enforcement action, an individual on scene was feeling unwell and requested medical attention. The FBI immediately contacted EMS and remained on scene until their arrival. We have no additional information to share at this time," the FBI spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.