FBI conducts 'court-authorized activity' at McAllen home
FBI agents were spotted conducting an investigation at a home in McAllen Thursday morning.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as federal agents conducted the activity at the 300 block of East Vine Avenue. One individual was removed from the home on a stretcher.
Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI, and a spokesperson confirmed federal agents were at the location "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity."
"At the conclusion of the law enforcement action, an individual on scene was feeling unwell and requested medical attention. The FBI immediately contacted EMS and remained on scene until their arrival. We have no additional information to share at this time," the FBI spokesperson said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen business named finalist in H-E-B's 12th Annual Quest for Texas Best...
-
FBI conducts 'court-authorized activity' at McAllen home
-
Valley Border Patrol agent charged with indecency with a child
-
McAllen officials reveal proposed design for new city hall
-
EXPLAINER: How the new congressional maps will impact the Valley
Sports Video
-
Practicing with Valley football players
-
Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes
-
Valley football teams using newly-approved wearable play-calling technology
-
How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams
-
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Veterans Chargers