FBI presence at Delia's Tamales in McAllen and Pharr

There is an active FBI presence at Delia's Tamales in McAllen and Pharr.

FBI Spokesperson Trista Moxley said they are "performing court authorized law enforcement activity" on 10th Street in McAllen and Jackson Road in Pharr.

Moxley said no additional information is being released at this time.

RELATED STORY: Former employees file lawsuit against Delia’s Tamales

Back in October, employees filed a lawsuit against Delia's Tamales, accusing the company of stealing wages. There has been no word yet if the FBI presence is related to the lawsuit.

The FBI was also at Delia's Tamales locations in San Antonio.

A Channel 5 News crew is on location at McAllen, check back for further updates.