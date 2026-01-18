Federal funding available in McAllen for housing and development organizations
Federal funding will be available in McAllen for organizations that support community development and affordable housing.
This is for low and moderate-income residents during the next fiscal year.
One of those programs is the Community Development Block Grant, which has more than $1 million available.
The grant can help with capital improvement projects, public service organizations, and infrastructure programs.
The Home Investment Partnerships program also has $500,000 available for the next fiscal year. These funds can be used for programs like educational classes.
"It is based on demographics. It's a formula-based grant — they look at poverty rates and the cost of living in the city," Grants Administration Department Assistant Director Priscilla Avila said.
Organizations interested in applying must submit their applications online. The deadline is February 6.
For more information, click here.
