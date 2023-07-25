Federal government approves plans to remove part of border wall to make room for restaurants, hotels

Plans to remove part of the border wall in Brownsville in order to make room for restaurants and hotels overlooking Matamoros have been in the making for more than 14 years.

Although the state has been busy dealing with barbed wire and buoys, these plans to remove part of the wall have been approved by the federal government.

The border fence in downtown Brownsville is what interrupts the view to Matamoros, Mexico.

"It's going to be incredibly useful to the city of Brownsville and Cameron County as a whole, because, as you know, tourism is a big part of what makes Cameron County grow," Texas State Senator for District 27 Morgan LaMantia said. "And especially for us along the border. So having something to attract more tourists to us will be great."

Senator Lamantia doubled-up with Brownsville State Rep Erin Gamez to convince lawmakers in Austin to change the Hotel Occupancy Tax Law for that part of downtown. The tax paid on hotel stays would go to the city instead of the state.

Brownsville would get an estimated $8 million back every year for 10 years, according to the law recently passed by Governor Greg Abbott.

The developer says until both city and county specify what parts of town can benefit from this incentive, it's still unknown when construction will begin.