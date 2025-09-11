Federal grant will help Brownsville organization assist homeless veterans

Manuel Gunnoe said you're taught to be tough in the U.S. Military.

“You’re used to not really going out to seeking help,” Gunnoe, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, said.

Gunnoe said had everything going for him — a wife, four kids and a full-time job.

He was then struck by a gallbladder infection.

Treatment for it led to medical debt and a foreclosed home, Gunnoe said.

Gunnoe said he’s been able to get back on his feet with the help of the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association, STAIVA.

STAIVA Associate Director Leggett Martinez said the organization has noticed a pattern.

“About 26% were in the category of homelessness,” Martinez said.

A new, $35,000 grant will help keep veterans off the street.

The grant money is for qualifying veterans' in Brownsville to get job training and assistance through the Veterans Affairs office.

The money was awarded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the city of Brownsville.

Watch the video above for the full story.