x

Fijan fianza para sospechoso de asesinato en McAllen

1 day 7 hours 35 minutes ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 9:36 PM July 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Julio Díaz, residente de Álamo, compareció ante un juez este miércoles 12 de julio tras ser acusado de asesinar a Robert Wise de 55 años en McAllen. 

Según un comunicado de prensa del Departamento de Policía de McAllen, Wise recibió un disparo el lunes por la noche en la cuadra 100 de North 11th Street.

Díaz fue acusado de asesinato y se le asignó una fianza de 1 millón de dólares. Hasta el momento, permanece bajo custodia, según muestran los registros de la cárcel del condado de Hidalgo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days