Fire at Mercedes Car Lot Under Investigation

UPDATE (1/2): A fire that erupted at the Texas Country Motors, Inc. in Mercedes destroyed a building and one vehicle.

City of Mercedes Fire Marshal Rolando Maldonado says the hard drive, which contained the surveillance footage, were damaged during the fire, as well as the cameras themselves.

Maldonado says investigators were hoping the equipment could aid with the investigation.

The case remains an open investigation.

-----

MERCEDES – Emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at a car lot in Mercedes.

It happened on the 2100 block of Expressway 83 around 11 p.m. Sunday.

One building on the property was heavily damaged.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Watch the news clip above for more information.