Fire at Port of Brownsville under investigation, cause unknown

28 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, November 14 2023 Nov 14, 2023 November 14, 2023 7:13 AM November 14, 2023 in News - Local
A fire at the Port of Brownsville has been extinguished two hours after it started.

The Brownsville Fire Department, with assistance from Port Isabel and Los Fresnos, responded to the fire at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire involved several tanker trucks staged at a parking area, according to the Port of Brownsville Director of Communications Jorge Montero.

Montero said at least 12 trucks were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

He said the Port of Brownsville's Police Department established roadblocks and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety assisted with traffic control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

