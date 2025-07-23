Fire crews remain on scene following major fire at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen

The ATF is now assisting in the fire investigation at a hardware store in Harlingen.

Fire crews and investigators are back at Johnny's True Value on Wednesday. They've been at the store throughout the night, guarding the building.

ATF is a part of the investigation because of the weapons, ammunition and gunpowder that were in the store at the time of the fire. The Harlingen fire chief says the ATF will make sure all weapons are accounted for.

Harlingen fire has deployed one of their ladder's as a precaution to monitor hot spots. Officials said investigators have yet to go into the building for inspection because it still isn't safe.

Road closures around the area are still in place, including parts of Harrison Avenue, Eye Street and H Street.

Watch the video above for the full investigation.