Fire Truck Crash on the Expressway

SAN JUAN--Two San Juan firefighters were taken to the hospital after their fire truck flipped over.

San Juan police chief Juan Gonzalez said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the expressway not far from the Basilica. The crash caused traffic on the expressway from Donna to San Juan for hours.

Officers said the driver lost control trying to get onto the ramp. The crash remains under investigation.

The firefighters' injuries are considered non-life threatening. They have been released from the hospital.