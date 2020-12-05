First and Goal Friday 12/4 - Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Final Scores
Friday, December 4th
32-6A
Brownsville Rivera 42, Donna North 23
31-6A Championship Game
Edinburg Vela 24, Mission 7
31-6A
PSJA North 30, Edinburg North 22
16-5A Division I
Brownsville Pace 27, McAllen High 13
16-5A Division II Championship Game
Sharyland Pioneer 59, Mercedes 40
14-5A Division I
San Antonio Southwest 49, Rio Grande City 34
Saturday, December 5th
PSJA Southwest at Sharyland - 1pm
Mission Veterans at Edcouch-Elsa - 7pm
