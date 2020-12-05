x

First and Goal Friday 12/4 - Scores and Highlights

By: Alex Del Barrio

First and Goal Final Scores

Friday, December 4th

32-6A

Brownsville Rivera 42, Donna North 23

31-6A Championship Game

Edinburg Vela 24, Mission 7

31-6A

PSJA North 30, Edinburg North 22

16-5A Division I

Brownsville Pace 27, McAllen High 13

16-5A Division II  Championship Game

Sharyland Pioneer 59, Mercedes 40

14-5A Division I

San Antonio Southwest 49, Rio Grande City 34

Saturday, December 5th

PSJA Southwest at Sharyland - 1pm

Mission Veterans at Edcouch-Elsa - 7pm

