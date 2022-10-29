First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday Oct. 28, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 28
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Sharyland
|35
|Sharyland Pioneer
|22
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|15
|Brownsville Veterans
|47
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|3
|Edinburg North
|21
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|7
|San Benito
|36
|FINAL
|Tuloso-Midway
|29
|Hidalgo
|10
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|7
|Weslaco East
|30
|FINAL
|Donna North
|7
|Donna
|14
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|22
|Mercedes
|39
|FINAL
|Mission
|31
|PSJA High
|51
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|22
|Mission Veterans
|21
|FINAL
|Rivera
|7
|Harlingen
|36
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|27
|Hanna
|13
|FINAL
|Gregory-Portland
|59
|Valley View
|3
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|46
|St. Anthony
|14
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|12
|Bishop
|30
|FINAL
|La Feria
|42
|King
|14
|FINAL
|Porter
|0
|Flour Bluff
|57
|FINAL
|Lyford
|56
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|7
|Hebbronville
|14
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|45
|Grulla
|0
|FINAL
|Economedes
|7
|La Joya
|35
|FINAL
|Premont
|6
|La Villa
|32
|FINAL
