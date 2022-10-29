x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

3 hours 1 minute ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 11:50 PM October 28, 2022 in Sports

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday Oct. 28, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 28

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Sharyland 35 Sharyland Pioneer 22 FINAL
Harlingen South 15 Brownsville Veterans 47 FINAL
Edinburg 3 Edinburg North 21 FINAL
Los Fresnos 7 San Benito 36 FINAL
Tuloso-Midway 29 Hidalgo 10 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 7 Weslaco East 30 FINAL
Donna North 7 Donna 14 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 22 Mercedes 39 FINAL
Mission  31 PSJA High 51 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 22 Mission Veterans 21 FINAL
Rivera 7 Harlingen 36 FINAL
Weslaco  27 Hanna 13 FINAL
Gregory-Portland 59 Valley View 3 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 46 St. Anthony 14 FINAL
Raymondville 12 Bishop 30 FINAL
La Feria 42 King 14 FINAL
Porter 0 Flour Bluff 57 FINAL
Lyford 56 Progreso 0 FINAL
Santa Rosa 7 Hebbronville 14 FINAL
Port Isabel 45 Grulla 0 FINAL
Economedes 7 La Joya 35 FINAL
Premont 6 La Villa 32 FINAL

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days