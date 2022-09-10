x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 9, 2022

Friday, September 09 2022 in Sports

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 9, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, September 9

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Brownsville Porter 30 Donna North 14 FINAL
Santa Rosa 40 La Villa 20 FINAL
Mission Veterans 0 Harlingen 56 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 13 San Benito 47 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 39 Edinburg North 42 FINAL
Sharyland 20 McAllen Rowe 27 FINAL
Brownsville Rivera 7 Edcouch-Elsa 27 FINAL
McAllen 38 Mercedes 47 FINAL
Donna 55 PSJA Memorial 14 FINAL
Lyford  14 Raymondville 0 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 40 St. Joseph 21 FINAL
Santa Maria 46 Agua Dulce 14 FINAL
Economedes 10 CC Carroll 54 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 9 Mission 34 FINAL
Hidalgo 34 Rio Hondo 7 FINAL
La Feria 42 Brownsville Pace 21 FINAL
La Joya 7 Rio Grande City 48 FINAL
Lopez 28 Palmview 56 FINAL
Progreso 3 Robstown 50 FINAL
Monte Alto 29 Falfurrias 50 FINAL



