First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 9, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 9, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, September 9
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Brownsville Porter
|30
|Donna North
|14
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|40
|La Villa
|20
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|0
|Harlingen
|56
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|13
|San Benito
|47
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|39
|Edinburg North
|42
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|20
|McAllen Rowe
|27
|FINAL
|Brownsville Rivera
|7
|Edcouch-Elsa
|27
|FINAL
|McAllen
|38
|Mercedes
|47
|FINAL
|Donna
|55
|PSJA Memorial
|14
|FINAL
|Lyford
|14
|Raymondville
|0
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|40
|St. Joseph
|21
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|46
|Agua Dulce
|14
|FINAL
|Economedes
|10
|CC Carroll
|54
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|9
|Mission
|34
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|34
|Rio Hondo
|7
|FINAL
|La Feria
|42
|Brownsville Pace
|21
|FINAL
|La Joya
|7
|Rio Grande City
|48
|FINAL
|Lopez
|28
|Palmview
|56
|FINAL
|Progreso
|3
|Robstown
|50
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|29
|Falfurrias
|50
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
SpaceX fire burns 68 acres of protected refuge
-
Victims of 9/11 terror attacks honored in McAllen
-
Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity
-
Teen accused of stealing firearms, vehicle in Alton charged with aggravated robbery
-
Man charged with murder in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation