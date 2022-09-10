First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 9, 2022

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 9, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, September 9

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Brownsville Porter 30 Donna North 14 FINAL Santa Rosa 40 La Villa 20 FINAL Mission Veterans 0 Harlingen 56 FINAL McAllen Memorial 13 San Benito 47 FINAL Sharyland Pioneer 39 Edinburg North 42 FINAL Sharyland 20 McAllen Rowe 27 FINAL Brownsville Rivera 7 Edcouch-Elsa 27 FINAL McAllen 38 Mercedes 47 FINAL Donna 55 PSJA Memorial 14 FINAL Lyford 14 Raymondville 0 FINAL Brownsville Veterans 40 St. Joseph 21 FINAL Santa Maria 46 Agua Dulce 14 FINAL Economedes 10 CC Carroll 54 FINAL Juarez-Lincoln 9 Mission 34 FINAL Hidalgo 34 Rio Hondo 7 FINAL La Feria 42 Brownsville Pace 21 FINAL La Joya 7 Rio Grande City 48 FINAL Lopez 28 Palmview 56 FINAL Progreso 3 Robstown 50 FINAL Monte Alto 29 Falfurrias 50 FINAL





