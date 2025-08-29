x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

3 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 10:16 PM August 28, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
 >49
Donna North Chiefs
0
Final
Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
23
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
  >40
Final
PSJA Southwest Javelinas
14
Palmview Lobos
34
Final
San Benito Greyhounds
14
PSJA North Raiders
 > 49
Final
Grulla Gators
7
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
  >35
Final
Rio Hondo Bobcats
  >63
Valley View Tigers
0
Final
Mercedes Tigers
  >21
Edinburg Bobcats
7
Final
