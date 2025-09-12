x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

3 hours 28 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 10:45 PM September 11, 2025 in Sports
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
10
SA Johnson Jaguars
 >38
Final
Los Fresnos Falcons
 >45
Laredo United South Panthers
7
Final
Rio Grande City Rattlers
27
Brownsville Veterans Chargers
 >53
Final
Palmview Lobos
 >50
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
20
Final
Mission Veterans Patriots
 >37
PSJA Bears
14
Final
Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles
0
Edinburg Bobcats
 >15
Final
