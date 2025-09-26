x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

5 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 10:36 PM September 25, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Sep 25, 2025
Harlingen Cardinals
37
Mission Veterans Patriots
 >38
Final
Flour Bluff Hornets
 >72
PSJA Memorial Wolverines
14
Final
Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
3
McAllen Rowe Warriors
 >49
Final
Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks
 ?35
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
7
Final
