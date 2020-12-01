x

First and Goal Monday - 11/30, Scores and Highlights

3 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, November 30 2020 Nov 30, 2020 November 30, 2020 10:12 PM November 30, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Monday Night's Scores

16-5A Division II

Sharyland 40, Mission Veterans 25

PSJA Southwest 47, PSJA Memorial 7

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days